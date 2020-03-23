The Idaho State Board of Education unanimously approved a “soft closure” of all K-12 school districts in the state through at least April 20, although that may be extended.
State board spokesperson Mike Keckler confirmed the move made by board members during a special meeting this afternoon focused on the state’s COVID-19 response within public education mandates the closure.
A “soft closure” means students are not permitted in classrooms until at least April 20, but school districts are expected to continually provide education and services to the best of their abilities during the extended closure.
