UPDATE: Jordan officially announces U.S. Senate run
Paulette Jordan, in a news release formally announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate late this morning.
“Over the past several years, I’ve had the opportunity to listen to thousands of Idahoans throughout this great state, and what I’ve learned is that Idaho is in need of new leadership,” Jordan said in the news release.
ORIGINAL POST: Paulette Jordan says she'll run for U.S. Senate
The HuffPost website reported this morning that former Idaho state representative Paulette Jordan plans to run for the U.S. Senate.
Jordan, a member of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, is from Plummer. She represented the 5th Legislative District in Latah and Benewah counties for slightly more than three years before resigning to run for governor.
She was the Democratic nominee in Idaho's 2018 gubernatorial race, losing to Republican Brad Little by a margin of 60 to 38 percent.
In what it described as an exclusive interview, the HuffPost said Jordan is “running because I know I can win. Idaho is ready for new leadership. Idaho needs new leadership.”
The story indicated she plans to formally announce her candidacy sometime today.
Two-term incumbent Sen. Jim Risch has already indicated he plans to run for a third term. It's been more than 40 years since Idaho voters last elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate.