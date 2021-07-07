A few rural residents in Asotin County are being asked to evacuate their homes, at this time.
State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Asotin Complex Fire located in Asotin County, near Clarkston.
The Asotin Complex Fire is currently burning in vegetation. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting this morning at the request of Fire Chief Noel Hardin, Asotin County Fire District 1.
The Asotin Complex Fire started today at approximately 6:35 a.m. This fire is estimated at a total of 300 acres and growing. It is threatening homes and rangeland. No evacuations are in effect at this time, and the fire cause is currently under investigation. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered air resources only at this time.
State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Wilma Fire located in Whitman County, near Clarkston.
The Wilma Fire is currently burning in grass and brush. The Wilma Fire started today at approximately 6 a.m. This fire is estimated at 70 acres and growing. It is threatening rangeland, cropland and Bonneville Power Administration transmission lines. No evacuations are in effect at this time.
The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray will remain partially activated at Level 2 to help coordinate state assistance for the Asotin Complex Fire. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are en route to the scene and working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.
Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization.
The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/.