UPDATE, 5 p.m.: Residents of Dixie and nearby Comstock were evacuated this afternoon after a wildfire, located a stone’s throw away from town, defied aggressive suppression efforts and ballooned to more than 2,000 acres.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office notified residents of the imminent danger and Forest Service Road No. 222, which is being used for heavy equipment fighting the blaze, was opened every hour to allow people to leave.
___
DIXIE — Residents in this remote Idaho County community are preparing to be evacuated at any moment because of the rapid spread of wildfire near town.
Julie Ann Olive, who documents weather and other community news, said the 33 year-round residents of Dixie have been told to be prepared to move out if firefighters deem it necessary.
Firefighting efforts are underway on the Dixie fire, located 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City near the community of Dixie. The fire was estimated to be between 1,000 and 2,500 acres as of 7 a.m.
Aviation and ground resources resumed fire suppression operations near Dixie Summit along Forest Service Road No. 222 early this morning.
“Multiple helicopters and large retardant tankers worked on the fire from time of detection to the very last possible minute of daylight yesterday during initial attack,” said Jim Wimer, Public Affairs Specialist for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
The Dixie fire was detected in the early afternoon Monday by aviation resources that were engaged in suppression operations on a different fire. The cause of the fire is unconfirmed at this time because of extreme fire behavior near the point of origin, but fire managers believe it was started by lightning from recent thunderstorm activity in the area.
See Wednesday’s Lewiston Tribune for more on this story.