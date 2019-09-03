UPDATE: 1:23 p.m.
The armed suspect is somewhere in Lawyer’s Canyon about 20 miles north of Grangeville, but law enforcement officers have not yet located him, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings said.
The incident began earlier today in Adams County. The suspect, who, so far, has not been identified, allegedly stole a car and headed north toward Grangeville. Giddings said the suspect ran through spike strips in Idaho County, abandoned the vehicle he was in at the time and allegedly stole a second vehicle and continued north.
The suspect once again ran through a second series of spike strips, abandoned the second vehicle and allegedly stole a third vehicle. Officers have continued to pursue him but have not yet located him, Giddings said.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with dark facial hair and last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark t-shirt and a baseball cap. He is believed to be armed.
Schools and hospitals in the area are on lockdown and residents are advised not to make contact with the suspect and to lock their vehicles.
Original post:
