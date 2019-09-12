UPDATE AT 10:19 a.m.: The lockdown has been lifted. The reports of gunshots proved to be unfounded, according to the Asotin County Sheriff's Office.
_______
ORIGINAL REPORT: Highland Elementary School in Clarkston is on lockdown while police investigate reports of gunshots in the area.
According to the Asotin County Sheriff's Office, several reports of gunshot sounds were reported this morning near the 1400 block of Chestnut Street and Highland Avenue.
Students were taken inside the school and the building was locked down while Clarkston School Resource Officer John Morbeck investigates the reports. More information will be released when it becomes available.
The lockdown is a precautionary measure at the school, located on the 1400 block of Highland Avenue in west Clarkston.