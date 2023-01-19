UPDATE AT 6 P.M.
The city of Lewiston issued an updated map showing details of the boundary between where residents need to continue boiling water as a result of the reservoir rupture and where the boil order has been lifted.
UPDATE AT 6 P.M.
The city of Lewiston issued an updated map showing details of the boundary between where residents need to continue boiling water as a result of the reservoir rupture and where the boil order has been lifted.
UPDATE AT 4:25 P.M.:
A portion of customers who receive drinking water from the city of Lewiston no longer need to boil their water following Wednesday's reservoir failure.
The homes and businesses that no longer need to boil water are generally south of the High Reservoir. See the map attached to this story.
The water boil order is a precaution, since the water supply at High Reservoir is now exposed to the atmosphere. In such a situation, the water boil order is required by state law, according to a Lewiston city news release distributed this afternoon.
City staff have isolated portions of the system and all water samples have come back clean, according to the news release. So the Department of Environmental Quality gave the city permission to lift the boil water order for customers who are no longer served by that reservoir.
The Lewiston City Council declared an emergency at a special meeting this afternoon and unanimously voted to authorize city personnel to spend up to $200,000 to purchase materials and services necessary to repair or replace water system infrastructure without needing to follow a formal bidding procedures.
“Essentially this expedites the process, if needed, to ensure staff can respond quickly to this emergency,” Public Works Director Dustin Johnson said in the news release. “This work is being done to help isolate the reservoir from the remainder of the city’s system."
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST:
City staff are continuing to investigate the cause of a rupture at the High Reservoir on Wednesday morning.
A news release the city sent Thursday morning said the rupture was an isolated event not related to improvements that have been done to the overall water system in Lewiston.
"Nothing was identified in previous planning documents or inspection reports that indicated a cause for concern at this facility,” City of Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson said in the news release. “It is important to identify the root cause of the incident in order to move forward, and staff have been working diligently to do so."
The order to boil drinking water remains in effect for city of Lewiston customers, according to the news release.
"Our primary focus right now is to get the boil water order lifted,” Johnson said in the news release. “We are working with our engineers and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to achieve this in a safe manner for all of our customers, as life and safety remains our top priority."
A water filling station is available at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., for city of Lewiston water customers. Residents will need to bring their own water containers to the filling station.The station will be open until 8 p.m. today. Its hours of operation Friday have yet to determined.
Sign up today to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.