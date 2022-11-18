UPDATE AT 5:49 P.M.:
The Moscow Police Department released new details about the murder case involving four University of Idaho students, including their whereabouts during the weekend and new information from the county coroner.
There are no suspects in custody and the murder weapon has not been found.
Detectives are seeking additional tips from the public to further their investigation into the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.
According to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt, the four students were likely asleep in the King Road residence when they were stabbed. Some had defensive wounds. There were no signs of sexual assault.
Police found all four victims in the King Road residence around noon Sunday as well as two surviving roommates. Detectives do not believe those two roommates are involved in the crime. The identity of the 911 caller that alerted police to an unconscious person was not released.
The Moscow Police Department released a map on Facebook showing the locations the four students were last seen before they were attacked.
The map shows two victims, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, were seen at the Sigma Chi house on the UI campus between approximately 8-9 p.m. Saturday. They ended up at the King Road residence approximately 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
Victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were seen at the Corner Club on Main Street between 10 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They then visited the Grub Truck on Main Street at approximately 1:40 a.m. before making their way back to the King Road residence at approximately 1:45 a.m. after getting an Uber ride.
Video surveillance showing Mogen and Goncalves at the Grub Truck also shows an unnamed male. Police do not believe this male was involved in the crime.
“Additionally, online reports of the victims being tied and gagged are not accurate,” the police stated.
Detectives are also going through possible evidence in three dumpsters that were seized from King Road.
“Additionally, detectives have contacted local businesses to determine if a fixed-blade knife had been recently purchased,” the police stated.
Law enforcement has received nearly 500 tips and have conducted 38 interviews with individuals so far.
Anyone near these areas who observed suspicious behavior, has video surveillance, or can provide relevant information is asked to call the tip line at (208) 883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.
Idaho State Police is also requesting any downtown businesses with exterior video footage to share it with ISP. Downtown video footage from 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday can be sent to Leslie Lehman with the Idaho State Police. Lehman can be reached at (208) 661-7487 or via email at Leslie.Lehman@isp.idaho.gov.
