A Subaru Forester ended up on its top Friday afternoon on 21st Street near Applebee's in Lewiston. The Subaru, driven by Sharley Schenk, 92, was traveling north on the 2200 block of 21st Street when it attempted to make a turn and was struck by a Ford pickup truck driven by Jhad Taylor, according to a Lewiston Police Department news release. Schenk was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren't life-threatening, according to the news release.