One suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that was reported at 8:13 a.m. this morning in the 400 block of First Avenue, but authorities are seeking arrest warrants for two others in connection with the case.
According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, Eric M. Largent, 27, of Lewiston, was arrested on charges of robbery, burglary and felony probation violation. Lewiston police are looking for Forrest K. Riley, 18, of Lewiston, on charges of robbery, aggravated battery and burglary. Police are also following leads regarding a third suspect.
When officers officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim with minor injuries and the victim had items taken from the home. The suspect and the victim were familiar with each other and it was not a random act, according to the release.
Those with information can contact detective Joe Stormes at (208) 746-0171.
Jenifer Middle School, the old Lewiston High campus and elementary schools Webster, Whitman and McSorley were briefly locked down this morning, according to a phone message sent to parents by Jenifer Principal JoAnne Greear.
The "secure response protocol" was put in place at 8:40 a.m. and lifted at 9:03 a.m., when Lewiston police gave the "all clear and safe" notice, according to Greear's message.
During the lockdown, all external doors to the schools were locked. "At no time were students or staff in danger," Greear said.
The lockdown was put in place because of police activity in the area, Greear said. An LCSC alert said police were searching for three armed robbery suspects in the Normal Hill area north of the college campus.