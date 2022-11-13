UPDATED AT 5:21 P.M.:
Four people were found dead when Moscow police arrived at an apartment building on King Road, according to a city of Moscow news release sent out this evening.
UPDATED AT 5:21 P.M.:
Four people were found dead when Moscow police arrived at an apartment building on King Road, according to a city of Moscow news release sent out this evening.
The officers were called to the scene because of a report of an unconscious individual.
The city of Moscow news release was the first time today officials mentioned four people were found dead.
UPDATE AT 3:25 P.M.:
Tyson Berrett, captain at the Moscow Police Department, said officers first responded to a report of an unconscious person in an apartment building on King Road. After officers arrived, the case quickly turned into a homicide investigation.
UPDATE AT 2:47 P.M.:
The Moscow police don't believe there is an active threat in the area of King Road where a homicide is being investigated, according to a second Vandal Alert sent this afternoon. People are no longer being asked to shelter in place, but they are asked to remain vigilant.
ORIGINAL STORY:
MOSCOW -- The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide on King Road near the University of Idaho campus, according to a Vandal Alert distributed this afternoon.
The suspect is not known at this time, according to the alert. People are advised to stay away from the area and shelter in place.
King Road is a short road located south of campus. It is surrounded on both sides by apartment complexes and ends in a culdesac. Officers were stationed at the intersection of King and Queen roads this afternoon.
For more information, or to make a report, contact the Moscow Police Department by calling (208) 882-2677 or the Office of Public Safety and Security at (208) 885-7233.
This story will be updated when there is more information.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.