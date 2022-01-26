UPDATED AT 2:44 P.M.: Lewiston police announced this afternoon that Mark Massaro has been found and is safe. The police thanked the public for providing information about him.
ORIGINAL POST: Lewiston police are making a public appeal for assistance in the case of a missing 57-year-old man.
Family members of Mark Massaro reported him missing Nov. 14 and are "extremely concerned for his welfare," according to a Lewiston Police Department news release. His family last heard from him in mid-October, and last knew him to be living at Lewiston motels. He was last seen in Clarkston around the last week of October or first week of November, according to police.
Massaro is a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Those who may have any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Joe Stormes at (208) 746-0171.