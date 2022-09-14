UPDATE AT 2:31 P.M.:
OROFINO -- The body of a 62-year-old Orofino man who drowned Tuesday in the Clearwater River was located by Clearwater County marine deputies Wednesday afternoon.
Michael Moore was found upstream from the Pink House Hole recreation area on the north side of the river.
Moore was last seen in the river across from Hidden Village near Pink House Hole. The sheriff’s office received a report at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday of a man in the river yelling for help.
Deputies responded to the area along with the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police but did not locate anyone, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The search continued through the night and resumed early Wednesday with boats and the Back Country Medics helicopter.
Moore’s next of kin were notified.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
OROFINO -- The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 62-year-old Orofino man who is believed drowned in the Clearwater River.
Michael Moore was last seen in the river across from Hidden Village near Pink House. The sheriff’s office received a report at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday of a man in the river yelling for help.
Deputies responded to the area along with the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police but did not locate anyone, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Moore is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray T-shirt.
The search is continuing today with boats and the Back Country Medics helicopter.
Anyone with information about Moore’s disappearance is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (208) 476-4521.
