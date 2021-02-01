UPDATE: Angela Berger, of Kamiah, who had been missing since Sunday morning was located about 10:30 a.m. Monday and is in good condition according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Department.
--------------------
ORIGINAL NEWS ITEM: The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is searching the State Highway 13-14 area for a Kamiah woman who has been missing since Sunday morning.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Angela Berger left Kamiah Sunday morning headed toward Dixie to meet with another person at noon. Berger was expected back in Kamiah for work around 4 p.m.
Berger did not show up for either appointment. Her cellphone was pinged and the last known location was in the area of the two state highways about 9:53 a.m.
Berger was last seen wearing a T-shirt and sweatpants of an unknown color. She was driving a silver 2007 Acura SUV.
The sheriff’s department and search and rescue units are currently doing a ground search. LifeFlight helicopter is standing by for possible transport.
Anyone with information about Berger is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 983-1100 ext. 0.