UPDATE AT 2:03 P.M.: The vehicle that plunged into the Snake River has been removed.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE AT 12:18 P.M.: One body has been removed from the car in the river. Crews are preparing to tow the car out of the river.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST: A car plunged into the Snake River just north of the Interstate Bridge in Lewiston this morning, and no one has apparently been retrieved from the car, according to first responders at the scene.
The car apparently went over the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail and into the river.
A dive team is now on the scene.
This story will be updated.