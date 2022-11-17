UPDATED AT 10:21 A.M.:
Jenifer Middle School, the old Lewiston High campus and elementary schools Webster, Whitman and McSorley were briefly locked down this morning, according to a phone message sent to parents by Jenifer Principal JoAnne Greear.
The "secure response protocol" was put in place at 8:40 a.m. and lifted at 9:03 a.m., when Lewiston police gave the "all clear and safe" notice, according to Greear's message.
During the lockdown, all external doors to the schools were locked. "At no time were students or staff in danger," Greear said.
The lockdown was put in place because of police activity in the area, Greear said. An LCSC alert said police were searching for three armed robbery suspects in the Normal Hill area north of the college campus.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE AT 9:46 A.M.:
The Lewiston Police Department has advised Lewis-Clark State College to return to normal operations, according to an updated alert from the college.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST:
Three armed robbery suspects are being sought near the Lewis-Clark State College campus, according to an alert sent out by the college this morning at 8:50 a.m.
The alert advised people to remain indoors and avoid the area between the campus and Clearwater Hall on Main Street in downtown Lewiston.
The alert said the suspects are Caucasian males wearing muted colors, one wearing a black ski mask with flames. Anyone who sees them is advised to call 911.
