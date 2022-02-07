UPDATE AT 1:08 P.M.: The traffic lights at the intersection of 21st Street and Eighth Avenue in Lewiston were knocked out Monday morning when a pickup truck crashed into two signal cabinets on the side of the road, according to a city of Lewiston news release.
The wreck happened just before 10 a.m. Monday and the traffic light remains out at 1 p.m. Vehicles are traveling through the intersection in four-way-stop fashion, with temporary stop signs in place.
Lewiston resident Michael G. Delp, 61, was traveling north on 21st Street when his 1992 Ford F-150 struck the back of a 2015 Toyota RAV4 that was stopped at a red light at the intersection, according to the news release. The RAV4 was pushed into the oncoming lane of traffic while the F-150 continued northeast and hit the signal cabinets, which caused the power outage of the traffic lights.
Lewiston police and fire departments responded to the wreck at 9:50 a.m. Monday. The intersection was partially closed for about 75 minutes.
The driver of the RAV4, 79-year-old Virginia N. Browne, of Lewiston, had visible injuries but was not taken to the hospital, according to the news release. Her vehicle had significant rear-end damage.
Approximately $20,000 in damage was done to the signal cabinets and power. Charges are pending for Delp for inattentive driving, according to the news release.
Lewiston Public Works has placed signs at the intersection until the signal boxes are repaired.
