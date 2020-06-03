Under her watchful eye

A reflection of opened “voted ballot” envelopes are seen in the glasses of Nez Perce County Clerk-Auditor Patty Weeks as she and seven others open the mail-in envelopes and organize the ballots for counting Tuesday evening in the basement of the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

