I may be a little late to the party this week but I couldn’t let the latest liberal fiasco go without a few comments. I refer to the “non-debacle” at the University of Idaho regarding abortion.
As a cautionary act, the UI’s general counsel chose to enlighten its state employees about changes in Idaho law. He didn’t stand up and say, “Hey, this is great.” In essence, instead, he stood up and said, “Hey, pay attention to this new law.”
Someone decided to paraphrase this informational meeting into something it wasn’t. And before you could say the word “abortion,” it was headlined on Facebook and the local newspapers as something it wasn’t.
In case you aren’t aware, since the U.S. Supreme Court threw abortion law back to the states to regulate, Idaho has enacted some of the strictest abortion laws in the country regarding the procedure. The Legislature has passed these laws because their constituents largely support them.
I believe what they passed is too strict. And I also believe that within a few years, the Legislature will ease up a bit, but not a lot. And if there is one thing I know about Idaho legislators unequivocally, it is that they are tired of professors and teachers interjecting politics into what they are teaching, hence the verbiage in the new law.
In fairness, most teachers don’t so such things. A really good teacher will insist her students not just spout off opinions, but instead will insist upon facts and make her students back up their claims.
A good teacher challenges thought.
As an Idaho student myself and as a mother of Idaho students, I have seen good and bad. One very liberal, woman teacher at my son’s high school was probably one of his best teachers. She made him work for every remark he made. It taught him to be prepared and know his subject.
On the other hand, one of my daughter’s government teachers would never hand out an “A” unless you agreed with her politics, which my libertarian daughter did not. Unfortunately, all she learned from that woman was cynicism because my daughter worked hard and had earned the grade.
So what’s the whole story with the UI?
In trying to protect its employees from going astray of a new law passed in 2021, one that prohibits state employees from advocating abortion, the UI was lambasted unfairly for explaining the law.
One must also point out at this juncture that the “morning after” pill was being called abortion by the Legislature and contraception by the press. Consequently, the national news media said the UI and Idaho law were trying to prevent all contraception.
They were not.
How you perceive it will be a matter of personal opinion as is everything related to abortion.
I find it very sad that this was so poorly explained in the media, especially since the same thing had been done at Boise State University and, no doubt, other universities around the state.
Frankly, the only people who should be advising any student about abortion should be a doctor and not any university staff member.
Since the UI clinic has subcontracted with a local medical group, the university was not directing changes at the student clinic. Nothing happened to warrant a van running through Moscow advocating abortion on electronic billboards — as was shown on the major networks across the country for three days.
This was politics at its worst.
Promoting half the story only polarizes this issue more. If there is any chance of finding a solution, it will be in the sharing of truth and facts and not promoting political hysteria.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.