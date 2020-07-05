RIGGINS — U.S. Highway 95 won't reopen to traffic today because of ongoing safety concerns, according to an Idaho Transportation Department news release.
The highway has been blocked by a large landslide 6 miles south of Riggins since Friday.
"We know this is contradictory to what we had hoped to accomplish today and will cause long detours for travelers heading home," ITD district engineer Doral Hoff said. "However, without enough data, and uncertainty about an apparent gap at the top of the hillside, we are concerned it might be active still."
Crews working to open the road left the site late Saturday afternoon when a crack in the rock face where the slide began became visible.