RIGGINS — U.S. Highway 95 between Pollock and Riggins is expected to open Wednesday, following an evaluation by geotechnical experts, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
The highway will only open during the day to allow observation of the slope, where a large rock slide has blocked traffic since Friday.
“Yesterday, geotechnical professionals measured the slope to identify short-term options to get the highway safely open," operations engineer Jared Hopkins said. “Today, rock scalers will keep dislodging any loose material.”
Crews closed Old Pollock Road to add gravel and install culverts to help the county repair it for local and commuter traffic. Work is expected to take up to two days.
Recent rain could affect the stability of the slope. More details will be released by ITD Wednesday morning.