UPDATE AT 9:34 P.M.: A mudslide on U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins has been cleared enough to allow one-lane traffic with a pilot car leading travelers, the Idaho Transportation Department announced. Officials are asking travelers to consider using an alternate route.
---------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST: RIGGINS — A rockslide has blocked U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins this evening and has stopped traffic in both direction, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
Mud, water and rocks were covering the roadway, and water is coming up over the road, along with some large rocks, according to the news release.
The slide is at milepost 200, about 5 miles south of Riggins, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. The Idaho State Police said the roadway is blocked between mileposts 196 to 204.
A slide in the same general area in July 2020 kept the highway partially blocked for several months.