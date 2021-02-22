U.S. Highway 12 between Fish Creek at milepost 126 and Saddle Camp Road at milepost 139 is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.
The Idaho Transportation Department closed that segment of highway Sunday afternoon because of avalanche danger.
No avalanches occurred, but there were hazards, with a combination of snow and rain falling in the area and weakening the snow mass, that prompted the closure out of safety concerns for drivers and recreationists.
The highway could reopen as early as noon Tuesday, according to a news release from the transportation department. Drivers may check 511.idaho.gov for updated information before traveling as conditions could change.
Avalanche specialists rely on the forecast and data provided by weather stations at Bald Mountain near Pierce and Powell near the Idaho-Montana border. The station at Powell was installed last fall, and another station will be placed at Castle Butte later this year to better forecast avalanche hazard on U.S. Highway 12.
The last avalanche in this area was in 2008, the transportation department reported.