U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia reopens after being closed for three days

U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia was reopened Sunday after it was blocked because of snow and debris for three days.
According to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department, a storm that occurred between Thursday and Friday night brought down trees and triggered an avalanche that left more than 2 feet of snow. The avalanche near milepost 136 was more than 10 feet deep and 30-40 feet wide.
“At times that storm was dumping 3 inches of snow an hour,” Idaho Transportation Department operations engineer Jared Hopkins said in the news release. “Our operators have tirelessly worked to remove an estimated 150 fallen trees and to clear one avalanche.”
Crews also had to clear smaller snow slides that had reached the highway.
In the news release, Hopkins said that drivers should prepare for narrow lanes and patches of ice and snow. Avalanche specialists will continue to monitor the area through the winter.
Idaho Transportation Department closed the highway Thursday because of avalanche risk, heavy snow and falling trees. Before the storm this year, the last avalanche to reach the highway was in 2008.
State Highway 64 east of Nezperce has also been reopened. The highway had been closed since Jan. 3 because of drifted snow.