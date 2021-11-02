Two people from Coeur d'Alene die in crash south of Moscow

MOSCOW -- An 87-year-old man and 89-year-old woman, both from Coeur d’Alene, died following a Tuesday morning collision on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow.
According to Idaho State Police, the deceased were the driver, Ernest Klemm, and passenger, Vera Klemm, who were traveling south on U.S. Highway 95 in a Toyota Camry.
The Camry collided just after 9 a.m. with a Chrysler Town and Country driven by a 42-year-old Lewiston man, who was later taken to a nearby hospital. The Lewiston man wasn't identified.
Traffic on the highway was blocked in both directions for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.