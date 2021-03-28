Two people are in Nez Perce County jail following a high-speed pursuit early Sunday morning that started north of Pullman and ended near the Clearwater Paper mill in Nez Perce County.
According to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195. The driver failed to pull over and continued through Pullman on Davis Way and Grand Avenue, sometimes in the opposite lane of travel and at high speeds. The vehicle continued south on 195 with deputies in pursuit. According to the news release, it reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
Nez Perce County Sheriff's deputies took over the pursuit as the vehicle approached the top of the Lewiston Hill on U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho. Spike strips were used successfully at the bottom of the hill, but the vehicle continued into east Lewiston before stopping at the mill.
According to the news release, the driver and passenger fled on foot and were apprehended a short time later. The driver, Jamie I. Westman, 40, of East Wenatchee, Wash., was arrested on a variety of charges, including felony eluding, obstruction, resisting, open container and possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger, April E. Darling, 47, of Priest River, Idaho, for obstructing, resisting, open container and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the news release, Westman will face felony eluding charges in Whitman County as well.