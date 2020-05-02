LAPWAI — The Nez Perce Tribe announced its first two positive tests for COVID-19 in a news release sent out late Friday night.
The two who tested positive are Nez Perce Tribe members and of the same family. They tested positive at Nimiipuu Health, where a total of 12 tests have been conducted, tribe spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said in the news release.
One of the people who tested positive is an employee of the Nez Perce Tribe who has been working from home since March 17, in compliance with the tribe’s stay-at-home order.
The contact tracing process for the positive cases is being conducted by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District. The district will be notifying those who may have come in contact with the individuals who have the illness, according to the news release.
Nimiipuu Health is also assisting with preliminary contact tracing and has started testing other individuals of the same household for COVID-19. Nimiipuu Health will be working Saturday to provide additional testing for those who may have come in contact with the positive individuals, according to the news release.
Those who have or may have been in contact with those who tested positive are asked to call Nimiipuu Health at (208) 843-2271.
No other details about the people who tested positive were released.
For more on this story, see Sunday's Tribune.