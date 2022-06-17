AREA ROUNDUP
The Lewis-Clark Twins American Legion baseball team eked out a 5-4 win against the Spokane Crew before being run over 11-1 by Mercedes-Benz of Seattle in pool play on Day 1 of action in the Dwight Church Memorial Tournament at Harris Field.
Jared Jelinek scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh to clinch victory for the Twins (6-4) in their opener against the Crew. They put up three unanswered runs in the first inning and maintained that advantage through the fourth, but faltered to give up four runs in the fifth. Brice Bensching and Elliott Taylor each logged a double and two RBI for Lewis-Clark, while starting pitcher Preston Boyer racked up four strikeouts and gave up only one hit through 5 innings. Tann Astion of Spokane pitched a complete game and struck out nine.
Against the Benz Boys, the Twins were also at their best through the first four innings, holding even at 1-1 before their opponents broke through in the fifth and never looked back.
Jake Feger provided the Twins’ lone RBI as the Benz Boys suppressed the Lewis-Clark offense behind a six-strikeout showing from starting pitcher Braiden Boyd.
In other games, Nampa defeated the Crew 12-0, and Missoula beat Nampa 3-2.
Spokane 000 004 0—4 1 0
Lewis-Clark 300 001 1—5 5 0
Tann Astion and Braedon Anderson; Preston Boyer, Hayden Line (6), Cruz Hepburn (6) and Wyett Lopez, Jake Feger (6). W—Boyer; L—Astion.
Spokane hits — Parker Ereaw.
Lewis-Clark hits — Brice Bensching 2 (2B), Quinton Edmison 2, Elliott Taylor (2B).
———
Seattle 100 051 4—11 9 1
Lewis-Clark 010 000 0— 1 2 3
Braiden Boyd, Nick Fowler and Troy Osborne; Carson Kolb, Brice Bensching (6), Jared Jelinek (7) and Jake Feger, Tyler Granlund (6).
Seattle hits — Bryce Johnson 2 (2B), Dawson Santana 2, Ryan Cooney, Keaton Fisher (2B), Mason Spellecy, Nate Gray Jr., Leyton Lind.
Lewis-Clark hits — Elliott Taylor, Feger.
Patriots 9-1, Cannons 4-6
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The Palouse Patriots started strong and capitalized on three fielding errors to handle the Spokane Cannons in Game 1 of a doubleheader, but fell flat in Game 2 to finish the night with a split.
In the first game, Caleb Northcroft notched six strikeouts in six innings pitched for the Patriots (4-4), while Joey Hecker registered two hits with a triple and two RBI to lead the team at bat.
Brady Coulter threw in another half-dozen strikeouts and Mitch Lavielle doubled for Palouse in the second game, but the Patriots made two errors and struggled to convert on opportunities, finally getting their lone run home in the seventh inning.
GAME 1
Spokane 000 020 2—4 9 3
Palouse 234 000 x—9 8 0
Caden Day, Eugene Haas III (3), Jamel Chabot (5) and NA; Caleb Northcroft, Cade Hill (7) and NA.
Spokane hits — Haas III 2 (2 2B), Tate Nelson 2 (2B), Joe Griffey (2B), Chabot, Andrew Roberts, Day, Taylor Oliver.
Palouse hits — Joey Hecker 2 (3B), Joe Bendel 2 (2B), Brendan Doumit, Mitch Lavielle (2B), Isaac Pagels, Caleb Northcroft.
GAME 2
Spokane 000 051 0—6 9 1
Palouse 000 000 1—1 6 2
Deal, Nelson (4) and NA; Brady Coulter, Alex Bickelhaupt (6) and NA.
Spokane hits — Griffey 2 (2B), Haas III (2B), Nelson, Cameron Windhorst, Joseph Oliver, Chabot, Deal.
Palouse hits — Lavielle 2 (2B), Doumit, Bendel, Hill, Bryson Hathaway.
WOMEN’S TENNISL-C’s Boylan honored by ITA
Lewis-Clark State freshman Lina Boylan was named NAIA West Rookie of the Year by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
“Lina was a tenacious competitor for the Warriors last season,” L-C coach Kai Fong said in a release. “She raced tough competition all throughout the season at the No. 1 position.”
The Boise native went 9-4.
JET BOATSRace slated for Orofino
OROFINO — Action begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday in the Clearwater River Rush Jet Boat Race, which toggles between Ahsahka Beach and the 5-mile boat ramp.
Seven or eight boats are expected to compete in four classes. Competition should wrap up about 3 p.m.
Co-organizers are Dale Barger and Chris Barger.