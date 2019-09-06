SPOKANE — The trial for an Asotin County judge facing seven criminal charges for alleged sexual misconduct has been moved to March 9, 2020. The trial currently is set to take place in Asotin County and is expected to take four weeks.
Scott Gallina, 55, appeared before Judge Michael Price in Spokane County today for a pretrial hearing, alongside his attorney Carl Oreskovich. Assistant Attorney Generals Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite appeared on behalf of the state.
Gallina is charged with two felonies and five gross misdemeanors stemming from allegations of workplace sexual harassment and assaults at the Asotin County Courthouse, where he has served as a Superior Court judge for five years.
A decision on whether the defendant will seek a change of venue will be made by Dec. 2, Oreskovich said. A motion and hearing day is set for Jan. 10.
The judge, who also presides over cases in Garfield and Columbia counties, has been on administrative leave since his arrest in April and remains free on bond.
He is charged with second-degree rape, indecent liberties and five counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation for alleged crimes against three Asotin County employees.