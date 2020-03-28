Two coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Clarkston.
Both patients were Nez Perce County residents older than 90, according to Tri-State Memorial Hospital officials.
In addition, an Asotin County resident and a Nez Perce County resident with COVID-19 symptoms are being treated at Tri-State, but tests have not confirmed whether they have the disease, said Don Wee, the hospital's CEO.
“They are both in isolation and being treated by an outstanding and caring team,” Wee told the Tribune today.
Brady Woodbury, Asotin County public health administrator, said one of the elderly COVID-19 patients died Thursday. Neither death appears in Asotin County statistics because the patients are not from Asotin County, Woodbury said.