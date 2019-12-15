Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Dec. 7 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Guardians” by John Grisham
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
3. “Chris Cross” by James Patterson
4. “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly
5. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci
6. “The Institute” by Stephen King
7. “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich
8. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child
9. “The Rise of Magicks” by Nora Roberts
10. “Spy”by Danielle Steel
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond
2. “The Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner
3. “Guinness World Records 2020”
4. “Me” by Elton John
5. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
6. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers” by Brian Kilmeade
7. “I Really Needed This Today” by Hoda Kotb
8. “A Warning” by Anonymous
9. “Triggered” by Donald Trump, Jr.
10. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Heartless,” the Weeknd
2. “Circles,” Post Malone
3. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
4. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capald
5. “Memories,” Maroon 5
6. “Good As Hell,” Lizzo
7. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
8. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
9. “Lose You To Love Me,” Selena Gomez
10. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
COUNTRY
1. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
2. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
3. “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs
4. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
5. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
6. “Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett
7. “We Were,” Keith Urban
8. “What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum
9. “Ridin’ Roads,” Dustin Lynch
10. “Heartache Medication,” Jon Pardi
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
2. “Desperado,”Jake Hoot
3. “Memories,” Maroon 5
4. “Good as Hell,” Lizzo
5. “Christmas Tree Farm,” Taylor Swift
6. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
7. “Circles,” Post Malone
8. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
9. “Hell Right,” Blake Shelton featuring Trace Adkins
10. “Let It Be,” Ricky Duran
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 5 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Heartless,” the Weeknd
2. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
3. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
4. “Circles,” Post Malone
5. “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
6. “Falling,” Trevor Daniel
7. “Highest In The Room,” Travis Scott
8. “BOP,” DaBaby
9. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
10. “Bandit,” Juice WRLD with YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 2 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Angel Has Fallen”
2. “Ready or Not”
3. “Good Boys”
4. “Dora and the Lost City of Gold”
5. “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”
6. “The Lion King” (2019)
7. “The Kitchen” (2019)
8. “Killerman”
9. “The Goldfinch”
10. “Toy Story 4”