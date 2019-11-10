Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Nov. 2 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Delacorte)
2. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
4. “The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek” by McLaughlin/Neal (Crown)
5. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
6. “Find Me” by Andre Aciman (FSG)
7. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)
8. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
9. “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson and Mixine Paetro (Little, Brown)
10. “The Deserter” by Demille/DeMille (Simon & Schuster)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond (Morrow)
2. “The Beautiful Ones” by Prince (Random/Spiegel & Grau)
3. “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)
4. “The Plot Against the President “ by Lee Smith (Center Street)
5. “Me” by Elton John (Holt)
6. “Half Baked Harvest: Super Simple” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
7. “Catch and Kill” by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)
8. “The Book of Gutsy Women” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
9. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
10. “The American Story” by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Lose You To Love Me,” Selena Gomez
2. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
3. “Circles,” Post Malone
4. “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
5. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
6. “Good As Hell,” Lizzo
7. “Follow God,” Kanye West
8. “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake
9. “Panini,” Lil Nas X
10. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
COUNTRY
1. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
2. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
3. “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs
4. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
5. “Every Little Thing,” Russell Dickerson
6. “Prayed For You,” Matt Stell
7. “Good Vibes,” Chris Janson
8. “What Happens In A Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell
9. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
10. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Memories,” Maroon 5
2. “Lose You to Love Me,” Selena Gomez
3. “For My Daughter,” Kane Brown
4. “Circles,” Post Malone
5. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
6. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
7. “Good as Hell,” Lizzo
8. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
9. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
10. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Oct. 31 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Follow God,” Kanye West
2. “Lose You To Love Me,” Selena Gomez
3. “Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott
4. “Closed On Sunday,” Kanye West
5. “On God,” Kanye West
6. “Circles,” Post Malone
7. “Selah,” Kanye West
8. “Everything We Need,” Kanye West
9. “Bandit,” Juice WRLD with YoungBoy Never Broke Again
10. “Use This Gospel,” Kanye West
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 28 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Lion King” (2019), Disney
2. “Toy Story 4,” Disney
3. “Running With the Devil,” Redbox Entertainment
4. “Stuber,” Fox
5. “Aladdin” (2019), Disney
6. “Crawl,” Paramount
7. “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Sony
8. “10 Minutes Gone,” Lionsgate
9. “Annabelle Comes Home,” Warner
10. “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” Lionsgate