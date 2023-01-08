Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Dec. 31 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “Babel” by R.F Kuang (Harper Voyager)
4. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
5. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
6. “Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 22” by Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse Manga)
7. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
8. “Verity” by Colleen hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
10. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Financial Feminist” by Tori Dunlap (Dey Street)
4. “Go-to Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
5. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)
6. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside)
7. “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham (Random House)
8. “The Noom Mindset” (Simon Element)
9. “Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Breakthrough” by Kellyann Petrucci (Rodale)
10. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
2. “The Silence of Unworthy Gods” by Andrew Rowe, narrated by Nick Podehl (Podium Audio)
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)
4. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
5. “The Quarry Girls” by Jess Lourey, narrated by Jess Nahikian (Brilliance Audio)
6. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)
7. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
8. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)
9. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
10. “Layla” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brian Pallino (Brilliance Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Never Finished” by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
5. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)
6. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
7. “The January 6th Report” by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol and David Remnick, narrated by Jamie Raskin, David Remnick and Eric Jason Martin (Macmillan Audio)
8. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
10. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
3. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
4. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
5. “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Burl Ives
6. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” Andy Williams
7. “Feliz Navidad,” Jose Feliciano
8. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
9. “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You),” Nat King Cole
10. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
COUNTRY
1. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
2. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
5. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
6. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
7. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
8. “Son Of A Sinner,” Jelly Roll
9. “What My World Spins Around,” Jordan Davis
10. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Kill Bill,” SZA
2. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
3. “Creepin’,” Metro Boom, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
4. “Superhero (Heroes & Villians),” Metro Boomin, Future and Chris Brown
5. “Snooze,” SZA
6. “Blind,” SZA
7. “Love Language,” SZA
8. “Nobody Gets Me,” SZA
9. “Low,” SZA
10. “Spin Bout U,” Drake and 21 Savage
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 29 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
3. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
4. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
5. “Kill Bill,” SZA
6. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas,” Michael Bublé
7. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of The Year,” Andy Williams
8. “Feliz Navidad,” Jose Feliciano
9. “Santa Tell Me,” Ariana Grande
10. “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” Dean Martin
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 26 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Ticket to Paradise”
2. “The Woman King”
3. “Top Gun: Maverick”
4. “Halloween Ends”
5. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”
6. “Smile”
7. “Paradise City”
8. “The Lair”
9. “Gold” (2022)
10. “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend”