Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 5 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
2. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. “Bloody Genius” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
4. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
5. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)
6. “Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)
7. “Full Throttle” by Joe Hill (William Morrow)
8. “Cilka’s Journey” by Heather Morris (St. Martin’s Press)
9. “A Mrs. Miracle Christmas” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
10. “The Oracle” by Jonathan Cahn (Charisma House)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)
2. “The Book of Gutsy Women” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
3. “The United States of Trump” by Bill O’Reilly (Henry Holt and Co.)
4. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
5. “Stillness is the Key” by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)
6. “Inside Out” by Demi Moore (Harper)
7. “Where Do I Begin?” by Elvis Duran (Atria)
8. “Over the Top” by Jonathan Van Ness (HarperOne)
9. “Metahuman” by Deepak Chopra (Harmony)
10. “Face It” by Debbie Harry (Dey Street)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
2. “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
4. “Ran$om,” Lil Tecca
5. “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake
6. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
7. “Circles,” Post Malone
8. “Panini,” Lil Nas X
9. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
10. “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
COUNTRY
1. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
2. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
3. “Prayed For You,” Matt Stell
4. “I Don’t Know About You,” Chris Lane
5. “Whiskey Glasses,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
7. “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs
8. “Living,” Dierks Bentley
9. “Knockin’ Boots,” Luke Bryan
10. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay and Justin Bieber
2. “Memories,” Maroon 5
3. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
4. “Circles,” Post Malone
5. “Good as Hell,” Lizzo
6. “You Say,” Lauren Daigle
7. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
8. “Lover,” Taylor Swift
9. “The Bones,” Maren Morris and Hozier
10. “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Oct. 3 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Circles,” Post Malone
2. “Ransom,” Lil Tecca
3. “BOP,” DaBaby
4. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
5. “223’s,” YNW Melly featuring 9lokknine
6. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
7. “VIBEZ,” DaBaby
8. “Sunflower - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Post Malone
9. “Saint-Tropez,” Post Malone
10. “Panini,” Lil Nas X
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 30 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Sony
2. “Aladdin” (2019), Disney
3. “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” Lionsgate
4. “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” Fox
5. “Anna” (2019), Lionsgate
6. “Shaft” (2019), Warner
7. “Yesterday” Universal
8. “The Fanatic,” Quiver
9. “Men in Black: International,” Sony
10. “Child’s Play” (2019), Fox