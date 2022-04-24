Books
Best-selling books of the week ending April 16 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Investigator” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
3. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
4. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
5. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)
6. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
7. “The Sacred Bridge” by Anne Hillerman (Harper)
8. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)
10. “The Match” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
2. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
3. “Freezing Order” by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Celebrate with Babs” by Barbara Costello (Alpha)
5. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)
6. “Arrive and Thrive” by Brady/Foutty/Wooten (McGraw Hill)
7. “Brighter by the Day” by Robin Roberts (Grand Central Publishing)
8. “I Guess I Haven’t Learned That Yet” by Shauna Niequist (Zondervan)
9. “Hello, Molly!” by Molly Shannon (Ecco)
10. “Recessional” by David Mamet (Broadside)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of April 15 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “My Evil Mother” by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)
2. “The Investigator” by John Sandford, narrated by Richard Ferrone (Penguin Audio)
3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
5. “The Wrong One” by Dervla McTiernan, performed by Neil Hellegers and Michael Crouch (Audible Originals)
6. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton, narrated by Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, James Fouhey, Kevin T. Collins, Peter Ganim, Luis Moreno, Soneela Nankani, Ronald Peet, Robert Petkoff, Ella Turenne and Emily Woo Zeller (Little, Brown & Company)
7. “Beauty and the Baller” by Ilsa Madden-Mills, narrated by Sebastian York and Savannah Peachwood (Brilliance Audio)
8. “The Golden Couple” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Karissa Vacker and Marin Ireland (Macmillan Audio)
9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)
10. “Seatmate” by Cara Bastone, performed by Amanda Ronconi, Zachary Webber, Josh Hurley, Carol Monda, Corey Allen, Allyson Johnson, Eric Yves Garcia, Tanya Eby and Dina Pearlman (Audible Originals)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
3. “Hello, Molly!” by Molly Shannon and Sean Wilsey, narrated by Molly Shannon (HarperAudio)
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
6. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
7. “Unf--- Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)
8. “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)
9. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
10. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
4. “Big Energy,” Latto
5. “Enemy,” Imagine Dragons X JID
6. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
8. “Woman,” Doja Cat
9. “Ghost,” Justin Bieber
10. “That’s What I Want,” Lil Nas X
COUNTRY
1. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
2. “Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson
3. “Doin’ This,” Luke Combs
4. “AA,” Walker Hayes
5. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
7. “Beers On Me,” Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy
8. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert
9. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
10. “Slow Down Summer,” Thomas Rhett
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Don’t Think Jesus,” Morgan Wallen
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
4. “The Forever Now” from “This Is Us: Season 6”, This is Us Cast featuring Mandy Moore
5. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
6. “AA,” Walker Hayes
7. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
8. “Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
9. “Big Energy,” Latto
10. “Love Like That,” Phillip Phillips
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending April 14 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
4. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
5. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
6. “Nail Tech,” Jack Harlow
7. “good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Enemy” from the series Arcane League of Legends, Imagine Dragons with JID
9. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
10. “Right On,” Lil Baby
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of April 11 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Sony
2. “Sing 2,” Universal
3. “Scream” (2022), Paramount
4. “Marry Me” (2022), Universal
5. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony
6. “Death on the Nile,” 20th Century
7. “The Matrix Resurrections,” Warner
8. “Last Looks,” RLJ Entertainment
9. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Sony
10. “The Requin,” Lionsgate