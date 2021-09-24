Check back in later for updates on today's high school football scores from around the area:
Clarkston 41, Pullman 20 (Final)
Sandpoint 42, Lewiston 41 (Final/OT)
Lake City 26, Moscow 12 (Final)
Colfax 26, Asotin 14 (Final)
Timberline 18, Deary 12 (Final)
Orofino 31, Marsing 0 (Final)
Kellogg 33, Grangeville 21 (Final)
Garden Valley at Salmon River, 7 p.m.
Kamiah 28, Troy 20 (Final)
Prairie 64, Potlatch 28 (Final)
Kendrick 82, Lewis County 12 (Final)
Genesee at Lapwai, 7 p.m.
Pomeroy 74, Tekoa-Rosalia 0 (Final)