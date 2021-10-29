Check back in later for updates from today's games:

Capital 21, Lewiston 7 (Half) in Idaho Class 5A state tournament first round

Carey 54, Timberline 6 (Final) in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament first round

Genesee 62, Murtaugh 36 (Final) at Weiser High School in Class 1A Division I state tournament first round

Potlatch 46, Grace 8 (Final) at New Plymouth High School in Class 1A Division I state tournament first round

Clearwater Valley 0, Lapwai 0 (1st) in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament first round

Grangeville 21, St. Maries 14 (Final)

Liberty at Asotin, 7 p.m.

Shadle Park at Clarkston, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.

North Central at Pullman, 7 p.m.

