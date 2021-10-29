Check back in later for updates from today's games:
Carey 54, Timberline 6 (Final) in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament first round
Genesee 62, Murtaugh 36 (Final) at Weiser High School in Class 1A Division I state tournament first round
Potlatch 46, Grace 8 (Final) at New Plymouth High School in Class 1A Division I state tournament first round
Clearwater Valley 0, Lapwai 0 (1st) in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament first round
Grangeville 21, St. Maries 14 (Final)
Liberty at Asotin, 7 p.m.
Shadle Park at Clarkston, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.
North Central at Pullman, 7 p.m.