This story originally ran in the July 16, 1978, edition of the Lewiston Morning Tribune.
The age of equality in education for females has dawned.
The light emits from the east, from Washington, D.C., birthplace of Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, which forbids discrimination on the basis of sex at any school receiving federal funds. That covers virtually all schools.
Faced with the unpleasant prospect of forfeiting money from the government, the nation’s school districts, colleges and universities for the most part are falling into line. At least on paper, their policies and practices are devoid of discriminating elements.
At Lewiston and Clarkston, school district officials radiate confidence that they comply fully with the law.
The final deadline for conformance is next Friday.
‘‘If there’s one effect Title IX has had on the district,” says Glen D. Morgan, assistant superintendent for supervision at Lewiston, “it’s caused us to do some of these things quicker than we might have done otherwise, And it’s helped us identify things we might have overlooked.”
‘‘I can’t think of anything or anyplace that an auditor would not find us in compliance with Title IX,” says Harold 0. Beggs, superintendent of the Clarkston School District.
Much of the legwork on Title IX at the two valley districts was done long before this week’s deadline approached.
Regulations and guidelines interpreting Title IX were issued in 1975 by the Department of Health, Education and Welfare.
Elementary schools, where there presumably would be less outright discrimination in program offerings, had to be in compliance exactly two years ago. Colleges and high schools were given until this month to modify their operations.
At the beginning both districts took similar steps to implement the federal law.
Morgan and Beggs were appointed Title IX coordinators for their respective districts.
Policies and grievance procedures were adopted to respond to possible violations and complaints.
Advisory committees were appointed to monitor programs and procedures. In-house evaluations were conducted to seek out sex discrimination habits or traditions.
Since Title IX’s ban of sex discrimination goes hand in glove with Equal Opportunity laws against race or religion or age discrimination and, Morgan notes, the Lewiston advisory committee watched for those violations as well.
‘‘We looked for anything that could be discriminatory on any of those criteria and set up a procedure to correct it,” Morgan says. “The advisory committee has not suggested any specific goal or timetable to overcome any major difficulty because there isn’t any.”
The Clarkston advisory committee, says Beggs, is comprised of a number of district teachers and is designed to catch violations before they become major problems. ‘‘We hope to ward off grievances.”
For example, Beggs cites a committee member who spotted a course offering called “girls chorus.” There can be no such course by dictate of Title IX. The reference was deleted.
Of course, Beggs adds wryly, a musical director could probably get around that. “You can establish criteria on voice range, but not on sex.”
Unless a lad enjoys singing falsetto constantly, the director may well end up with a de facto girls chorus, Beggs admits. But it can’t be called that.
Other courses can be sticking points for school districts. Shop courses such as auto mechanics or welding are almost always males only. Females have dominated sewing and home economics. And federal report forms require a district to report what classes are more than 80 percent of a given sex — and why. Morgan says personal or family tradition may mean a continuation of those class imbalances. Many students may simply prefer those sex-stereotyped courses. But he adds it is the district’s responsibility now to see that the composition of those classes is strictly the result of student choice.
“The schools alone can’t change all of those things,” Morgan says. “Our role is to make sure that we don’t cause that to happen.”
The district, through counselors, makes a point of telling a female student that she can take auto mechanics, or a male that he can be in sewing. A new district program on career opportunity awareness this fall will help, Morgan adds.
Home economics as a female realm is on the way out, Beggs says. Boys used to have the male complement of a course called “Bachelor Living,” but that, too, is now illegal.
“So I think the common name now is ‘single survival,’ ” Beggs quips.
The Title IX regulations cover two broad categories: personnel policies, such as job applications, interviews, salaries, promotions and terminations and “delivery of services” or everything else an institution or district contains.
The Lewiston District just last week approved job descriptions for its employees. And potential employees are no longer asked about their marital status or dependents. Clarkston was mindful not only of Title IX but of other Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action guidelines in considering applicants for elementary school principal at Grantham. The choice was Colleen Hill, the first woman principal in some time, according to Beggs.
“I hasten to point out,” he says, “that Colleen was hired because she was the best candidate, not just, because she was a female.”
But by far the biggest uproar triggered by Title IX is in school athletics.
“Course offering cannot be separated by sex,” declares the federal regulations. “However, ability groupings by individual performance in physical education is excusable, as well as separation of sexes in body contact sports.”
Equal opportunity in sports for both sexes is required, as judged by accommodation of student interests, equipment and supplies, scheduling of games and practices, travel allowances and coaching,salaries. “Failure to provide necessary funds for teams for one sex may be considered noncompliance,” the regulations state, “however, equal funding is not required.”
Morgan speculates that the infusion of money to women’s athletics in the Lewiston district may actually have led to an imbalance in their favor — that more money is spent per capita on women athletes than on men.
He says it is difficult to fix a comparative cost between male and female sports because such things as gymnasium heating, lighting and janitorial costs cover both programs.
“We think in terms of activities, we’re in pretty good’ shape,” Morgan says.
He winces at the mention of an Ohio court decision permitting a girl to play on the high school football team. “That was not the original intent,” he said.
Beggs says most of the changes at Clarkston were in extra-curricular activities — expanded sports opportunities and practice schedules for females.
A number of Clarkston patrons objected to co-education in physical education classes, Beggs recalled.
“And some students would prefer segregated classes. But you cannot offer any course specifically for boys or girls.”
Both the Lewiston and Clarkston districts conduct exercise classes in the elementary grades for boys and girls combined. The first separation is in the junior high grades, with contact sports such as soccer or basketball.
Morgan concedes that Title IX brought sometimes startling changes to the educational system here. “I suppose in a lot of respects girls were being discriminated against just as if they had been painted black.”
But as the federal paperwork carries more specific questions on compliance and demands evidence, Morgan sees the labor and cost of obeying soar.
“You can’t argue with the intent of Title IX,” he says, “It’s just the red tape you have to go through that’s frustrating.”