TikToker raises thousands to help Navy vet retire

Warren "Butch" Marion plans to leave his Walmart job and travel to Florida to spend time with his daughters thanks to Rory McCarty's GoFundMe drive.

 Video still from McCarty

CUMBERLAND, Md. — An 82-year-old Cumberland man had no idea his life was going to change forever when he arrived for his shift at LaVale Walmart on Dec. 15.

Walter S. “Butch” Marion reported for duty at his usual post, register No. 4. Not long after his day got underway a stranger began chatting with him.

