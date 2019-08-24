The remaining events during the annual Thunder on the Snake jet boat races have been canceled after a boating accident occurred during an earlier heat today.
Jim Fuller, a referee for the race, said the incident took place upriver, likely near Billy Creek. Early reports indicate a racer may have hit a rock.
“Right now I have no official information from any of the emergency services or what the status is other than they said it’s very serious,” Fuller said.
Fuller was not able to comment on which boat was involved or release the names of the people involved in the incident, because family members had not yet been contacted.
A dispatcher with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office said a news release would be issued if there is anything to report.
This story will be updated as more information become available.