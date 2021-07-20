KAMIAH — Three people died in a shooting incident reported Monday evening at the Sundown Motel, Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis told the Idaho County Free Press newspaper.
The names of those dead weren't released Monday, nor were details about the incident.
“We are still trying to figure things out,” Davis told the Grangeville newspaper. Idaho State Police were assisting in processing the crime scene, and additional law enforcement agencies — including the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Nez Perce Tribe and FBI — were also assisting.
As of Monday night, there was no confirmation on the status of the suspect in this incident, or if the suspect is one of the three listed as deceased, the Free Press reported.
Davis and Kamiah Fire-Rescue Chief Bill Arsenault both said the public doesn't need to lock down its homes or businesses, and there is no active threat.
“Everything was contained where we are at,” Davis told the Free Press, “and we’ll be processing that throughout the night.”
Residents at the motel were allowed to leave the area, as well as to return to gather items they need, Davis told the Free Press. Motel residents who are in an area where law enforcement is not actively processing evidence will be let in and out.
Asked by the Free Press how this incident compares with those he has dealt with in the past, Davis said, “This is over the top with what we’ve dealt with recently.”