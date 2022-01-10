GRANGEVILLE -- Three people were taken to Syringa General Hospital here following a head-on collision Sunday on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 241.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Powers, 29, of Rathdrum, Idaho, was driving a red Dodge pickup truck near the entrance to Idaho Forest Group about 6:15 p.m. Sunday when his vehicle collided with a GMC Aracadia, in which the driver, a man, and passengers including a woman and an 8-year-old child were riding. All of the occupants of the GMC were local residents, the sheriff’s office said, and were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
Powers was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence and taken to the Idaho County Jail.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Grangeville police, Idaho State Police and Syringa ambulance.