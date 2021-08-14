Two primary homes, a secondary home and 12 outbuildings have been lost in the Bedrock Fire burning on the north side of the Clearwater River between Lenore and Cavendish, the Idaho Department of Lands reported today.
One other home was damaged by the fire, according to the news release. The fire started Wednesday and quickly grew to 6,000 acres as it raced across the steep Clearwater River breaks and associated benches up Bedrock Canyon and across farm fields. It prompted Level 3 Evacuation notices Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
By today, a finger of the fire following Louse Canyon had reached the Cavendish Highway, also known as Old Highway 7. It is unclear from the news release when the homes and outbuildings were burned. According to the latest mapping, the fire has covered about 9,000 acres.
“We’re working to secure more resources to fight this fire, but crews and aircraft are in short supply across the entire nation,” Incident Commander Josh Harvey said. “If the weather forecast holds and the skies clear early next week as predicted, aircraft can attack the fire aggressively.”
The Department of Lands and the Nez Perce County and Clearwater County sheriff's offices will hold a 4 p.m. community meeting today about the fire at LeBaron Park near Cavendish.