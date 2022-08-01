GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County deputies made three felony arrests over the weekend in unrelated cases.
* Bradley Frost, 57, of Grangeville, was arrested Saturday on two counts of aggravated assault. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported about 9:10 p.m. that her neighbor was shooting at her residence on Cheyenne Drive near Grangeville. When the caller’s husband went down to speak with the neighbor, Frost allegedly fired a 12-gauge shotgun toward him. Deputies responded and arrested Frost.
* At 8:25 p.m. Saturday, deputies were summoned to an incident in Cottonwood where callers reported a gun being pointed at them while they were at a residence trying to retrieve an item they had left behind. Deputies arrested Brandon Kindrick, 18, of Cottonwood and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
* Brian Gilgert, 58, of Kamiah, was arrested Saturday for possession of methamphetamine, attempted destruction of evidence, driver in possession of an open container of alcohol, resisting and obstructing an officer and possession of paraphernalia. According to the sheriff’s office, an Idaho County deputy stopped Gilgert during a routine patrol for a traffic violation on Woodland Road northeast of Kamiah. During the traffic stop, Gilgert got out of his vehicle and walked toward the riverbank, allegedly attempting to dispose of a container by throwing it into the river. The container bounced off a tree and did not go into the water. The container was later found to contain a half-ounce of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.