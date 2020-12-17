This week's Prep Athlete of the Week winner is Orofino girls' basketball player Grace Beardin. She had 20 points and 10 rebounds as the host Maniacs beat Kamiah 60-46 in a nonleague game Tuesday. She added 16 points and six boards as Orofino beat St. Maries 63-49 in Central Idaho League play Friday. To finish the week, she had 10 points and seven rebounds in a 51-13 nonleague victory Saturday against visiting Highland.
Beardin won with 293 votes. Deary boys' basketball player London Kirk took second with 235 votes and Lewiston boys' basketball player Braydon Forsman was third with 154 votes. Grangeville girls' basketball player Camden Barger followed in fourth (153) and Logos boys' basketball player Will Casebolt was fifth (126).
Beardin wins a $15 gift card for Happy Day Restaurants and will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Tribune.