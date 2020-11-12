The Blue Fox Theatre and Rex Theatre will reopen Friday through Nov. 19 with “The War with Grandpa” playing at 6:30 p.m. daily. Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow will remain closed this weekend.
“COME AWAY” (PG)
When their eldest brother dies, Peter and Alice seek to save their parents from despair until they are forced to choose between home and imagination, setting the stage for their iconic journeys into Wonderland and Neverland. This new release stars Angelina Jolie, David Oyelowo and Michael Caine. — LEW
“COME PLAY” (PG-13)
Parents fight to save their son when a mysterious creature uses his electronic devices to break into this world in this new feature film version of the 2017 short film. New release. — LEW
“THE CLIMB” (R)
Kyle (Kyle Marvin) and Mike (Michael Angelo Covino) are best friends who share a close bond until Mike sleeps with Kyle’s fiancée (Gayle Rankin). This 2019 film portrays a tumultuous but enduring relationship between two men across many years of laughter, heartbreak and rage. It is also the story of real-life best friends who turn their profound connection into a rich, humane and frequently uproarious film about the boundaries in all close friendships. — LEW, PUL
“FREAKY” (R)
A mystical, ancient dagger causes a notorious serial killer (Vince Vaughn) to magically switch bodies with a 17-year-old girl (Kathryn Newton). New release. — LEW, PUL
“GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY” (PG-13)
This film from 2014, starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista portrays a group of intergalactic criminals working together to stop a fanatical warrior with plans to purge the universe. — LEW, PUL
“HONEST THIEF” (PG-13)
Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber (Liam Neeson) turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. New release. — LEW
“LET HIM GO” (R)
A retired sheriff (Kevin Costner) and his wife (Diane Lane), grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson. New release. — LEW, PUL
“THE POLAR EXPRESS” (G)
On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas. This 2004 computer-animated film stars Tom Hanks, Leslie Zemeckis and Eddie Deezen. — LEW, PUL
“TENET” (G-13)
Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time in this movie written and directed by Christopher Nolan. New release. — PUL
“THE WAR WITH GRANDPA” (PG)
Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather Ed (Robert De Niro), Peter (Oakes Fegley) decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. New release. — LEW, FOX, REX !