Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow and Pullman Village Centre Cinemas remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“THE EMPEROR’S NEW GROOVE” (G)
In this animated film from 2000, Emperor Kuzco (voiced by David Spade) is turned into a llama by his ex-administrator Yzma (voiced by Eartha Kitt), and must now regain his throne with the help of Pacha (voiced by John Goodman), the gentle llama herder. — LEW
“THE MARKSMAN” (PG-13)
Jim is a former U.S. Marine (Liam Neeson) who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border. His existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a Mexican boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. New release. — LEW
“MONSTER HUNTER” (PG-13)
When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. This new release is based on the video game by Capcom and stars Tony Jaa, Ron Perlman and T.I. — LEW
“NEWS OF THE WORLD” (PG-13)
A widowed Civil War veteran (Tom Hanks) agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, despite the girl’s wish to remain with her captors. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home. New release. — LEW, FOX, REX
“PINOCCHIO” (PG-13)
In this Italian fantasy film, Geppetto’s puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a wonderful world full of imaginative creatures — from the belly of a giant fish to the Land of Toys and the Field of Miracles. New release. — LEW
“THE CROODS: A NEW AGE” (PG)
The prehistoric Crood family is challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. This new release features Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. — LEW
“The Thing” (R)
A research team in Antarctica is hunted by a shape-shifting alien that assumes the appearance of its victims. This 1982 movie stars Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley and Keith David. — LEW
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) POIRIER VS. McGREGOR (NR)
Village Centre Cinemas at Lewiston will show a live viewing of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Poirier vs. McGregor at 7 p.m. Saturday. — LEW
“WONDER WOMAN 1984” (PG-13)
Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s, an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts, and only performing heroic acts incognito. Soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. This new release is directed by Patty Jenkins. — LEW !