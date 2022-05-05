“THE BAD GUYS” (PG)
Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way. This computer-animated comedy stars Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron and Awkwafina.— LEW, MOS, PUL
“DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS” (PG-13)
Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong and Wanda Maximoff. A review is on Page 15. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE” (R)
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers. Michelle Yeoh stars. — LEW
“FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE” (PG-13)
Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) assigns Newt (Eddie Redmayne) and his allies to a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). — LEW, MOS, PUL
“FATHER STU” (R)
This film follows the life of the Rev. Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg), a boxer-turned-priest who inspired people in his journey from self- destruction to redemption. — LEW
“THE LOST CITY” (PG-13)
A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat adventure. Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum star. — LEW
“MEMORY” (R)
An assassin-for-hire finds he has become a target after he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization. A remake of the 2003 Belgian film “The Memory of a Killer.” Monica Bellucci, Liam Neeson and Guy Pearce star. — LEW
“THE NORTHMAN” (R)
A young Viking prince seeks to avenge his father’s murder. Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Claes Bang star. — LEW, PUL
“PRINCESS MONONOKE”
Hayao Miyazaki’s masterpiece combines breathtaking visuals and epic storytelling, creating a landmark film in the world of animation. — KEN
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2” (PG)
When the manic Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba), Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new friend Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) are all that stand in his way. — LEW, PUL
UFC 274: OLIVEIRA VS. GAETHJE
Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at 7 p.m. Saturday at Footprint Center in Phoenix. — LEW
“THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT” (R)
A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA, since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin. Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal and Tiffany Haddish star. — LEW
“THE WIZARD OF OZ” (PG)
This 1939 classic stars Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale who is swept away during a tornado from her family’s farm in Kansas to a magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home to Kansas and help her friends as well. — LEW !