Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Place: www.co.asotin.wa.us; phone in at (669) 900-6833, webinar ID: 863 2097 4898.
Agenda items:
Public hearing: Consider revenue sources and consideration of an increase in property tax revenues. Comment will be accepted through noon Friday at bocc@co.asotin.wa.us or mail Asotin County, P.O. Box 250, Asotin, WA 99402.
Chris Kemp, county COO, resolution for reimbursement for tax-exempt bonds.
Karst Riggers, building official, conditional-use permit, Scott and Amy Rains, 1540 Elm St.
Request to fill open position.
Recommendation for appointment to Asotin Veterans Advisory Board.
Asotin County Commission — town hall meeting
Time: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Asotin County Annex, 95 Second St., Asotin, limited to 10 people; or via Zoom at www.co.asotin.wa.us.
Agenda items:
New Asotin County Jail/Criminal Justice Center update. Public comments will be accepted via mail at P.O. Box 250, Asotin, WA 99402; phone, (509) 243-2060; or email, bocc@co.asotin.wa.us until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Meeting will be conducted via telephone. Those wishing to joining the meeting should email a request to saustin@clarkston-wa.com or call (509) 758-5541.
Agenda items:
Budget workshop.
Nez Perce County Commission — Meeting with prosecutor’s office
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second Floor Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Executive session for records exempt from disclosure.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second Floor Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.; livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/3595325045; or (571) 317-3122, access code 359-525-045.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations.
Nez Perce County Commission — meeting with Road and Bridge Department
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Second Floor Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.; livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/967553861; or (872) 240-3412, access code 967-553-861.
Agenda items:
Transportation plan, JUB Engineering presentation.
Southwick Road Project.
Cherrylane Bridge update.
Webb Road Phase 2 update.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Event Space; via Zoom, call or email Bruno Alvino for meeting identification or phone call in number at (208) 798-2509 or balvino@cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
City of Lewiston Council report.
Library Foundation report.
Director’s report, including fiscal year 2020 budget update; library closures; grants, broadband Toolkit; board member eduction; director opportunities.
Unfinished business, including request for funds from the foundation for rooftop project (action item); approval of moving funds from trust to capital cash accounts (action item); approval of rooftop construction project expenses (action item).
New business, including security cameras for the library; infectious disease policy (action item).
Executive session for personnel.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Main fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Open meeting law training.
2022 Idaho State Parks and Recreation RV grant program update.
Review board member terms.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St. No in-person attendance is allowed. To view the meeting online go to www.lewistonschools.net.
Agenda item:
Roundtable discussion with area legislators, board members and district staff.
Arrow Junction Fire Protection District
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: District Fire Station, 24700 Hewett Road.
Agenda items:
Financial report.
Water system for fire station.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: No more than 10 people in person per COVID-19 state mandate, 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston; to participate via Zoom conference call (208) 746-8235 for an invitation; comments and questions may be submitted via email to customerservice@loid.net or by mail to 1520 Powers Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501, attention board president.
Agenda items:
Irrigation update.
Capital project update.
Tax deeds.
First half of 2020 irrigation assessments due Monday, Dec. 21.
Facility fire alarm systems (action item).
Executive session.