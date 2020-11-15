Asotin County Commission

Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Place: www.co.asotin.wa.us; phone in at (669) 900-6833, webinar ID: 863 2097 4898.

Agenda items:

Public hearing: Consider revenue sources and consideration of an increase in property tax revenues. Comment will be accepted through noon Friday at bocc@co.asotin.wa.us or mail Asotin County, P.O. Box 250, Asotin, WA 99402.

Chris Kemp, county COO, resolution for reimbursement for tax-exempt bonds.

Karst Riggers, building official, conditional-use permit, Scott and Amy Rains, 1540 Elm St.

Request to fill open position.

Recommendation for appointment to Asotin Veterans Advisory Board.

Asotin County Commission — town hall meeting

Time: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Place: Asotin County Annex, 95 Second St., Asotin, limited to 10 people; or via Zoom at www.co.asotin.wa.us.

Agenda items:

New Asotin County Jail/Criminal Justice Center update. Public comments will be accepted via mail at P.O. Box 250, Asotin, WA 99402; phone, (509) 243-2060; or email, bocc@co.asotin.wa.us until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Clarkston City Council

Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Meeting will be conducted via telephone. Those wishing to joining the meeting should email a request to saustin@clarkston-wa.com or call (509) 758-5541.

Agenda items:

Budget workshop.

Nez Perce County Commission — Meeting with prosecutor’s office

Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Second Floor Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.

Agenda items:

Executive session for records exempt from disclosure.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Second Floor Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.; livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/3595325045; or (571) 317-3122, access code 359-525-045.

Agenda items:

COVID-19 update and county operations.

Nez Perce County Commission — meeting with Road and Bridge Department

Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Place: Second Floor Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.; livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/967553861; or (872) 240-3412, access code 967-553-861.

Agenda items:

Transportation plan, JUB Engineering presentation.

Southwick Road Project.

Cherrylane Bridge update.

Webb Road Phase 2 update.

Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees

Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Event Space; via Zoom, call or email Bruno Alvino for meeting identification or phone call in number at (208) 798-2509 or balvino@cityoflewiston.org.

Agenda items:

City of Lewiston Council report.

Library Foundation report.

Director’s report, including fiscal year 2020 budget update; library closures; grants, broadband Toolkit; board member eduction; director opportunities.

Unfinished business, including request for funds from the foundation for rooftop project (action item); approval of moving funds from trust to capital cash accounts (action item); approval of rooftop construction project expenses (action item).

New business, including security cameras for the library; infectious disease policy (action item).

Executive session for personnel.

Nez Perce County Fair Board

Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Main fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell, Lewiston

Agenda items:

Open meeting law training.

2022 Idaho State Parks and Recreation RV grant program update.

Review board member terms.

Lewiston School Board

Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St. No in-person attendance is allowed. To view the meeting online go to www.lewistonschools.net.

Agenda item:

Roundtable discussion with area legislators, board members and district staff.

Arrow Junction Fire Protection District

Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Place: District Fire Station, 24700 Hewett Road.

Agenda items:

Financial report.

Water system for fire station.

Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District

Time: 6 p.m. Monday, 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Place: No more than 10 people in person per COVID-19 state mandate, 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston; to participate via Zoom conference call (208) 746-8235 for an invitation; comments and questions may be submitted via email to customerservice@loid.net or by mail to 1520 Powers Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501, attention board president.

Agenda items:

Irrigation update.

Capital project update.

Tax deeds.

First half of 2020 irrigation assessments due Monday, Dec. 21.

Facility fire alarm systems (action item).

Executive session.

