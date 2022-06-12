Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, memorandum of understanding for community rehabilitation providers.
Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator, statement of work for Civic Engage.
Nate Uhlorn, jail commander, request to create an administrative position.
Glenn Scharnhorst, road supervisor, Jon Coe, borrow pit agreement.
Karst Riggers, building official, conditional-use permit for Doug Wilson, 3125 21st St., for oversized shop.
Charles Eaton, public works director, permission to develop MUTCD amendment.
Adrianne Krull, child advocate coordinator, Washington State Department of Commerce grant.
Holly Tietz, victim witness coordinator, grant application.
Interagency reimbursement amendment for Washington State Administrative Office of the Courts.
Washington opioid distributor settlement.
Deputy prosecuting attorney wages.
Cadastral technician hours.
Executive session on personnel.
Asotin County Stormwater Management
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Updates on public education.
Stormwater construction.
Operation and maintenance.
Finances and documentation.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleve-land St.
Agenda:
Mark Heuett wants to discuss the Flour Mill property line.
Resolution declaring a 2002 Ford pickup truck as surplus property.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
The 2022-24 Clarkston Education Association collective bargaining agreement.
Second reading and adoption policy of sexual health education — action item.
Ratification of 2022-24 collective bargaining agreement — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Second reading of ordinance vacating Belmont Way.
Memorandum of understanding for Recovery Navigator Program.
LC Valley Healthcare Foundation grant application.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Commissioner and manager reports.
Joint Lewiston City Council and Nez Perce County Commission budget work session
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor conference room of the Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Reports on budget items including emergency management, police operations, E-911, airport, sanitation, Southway Bridge, downtown water project, Warner pathway, shared right of way and Gun Club Road.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main-floor conference room of Brammer Building at 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Resolution for a fire protection mutual aid agreement between Nez Perce County and Arrow Junction Fire Protection District — action item.
Memorandum of agreement to support the Community Based Alternative Services and the Substance Use Disorder Services Program in juvenile detention facilities between Nez Perce County and Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections — action item.
Memorandum of agreement to support clinical services in juvenile detention facilities between Nez Perce County and Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections — action item.
Resolution on request for retail alcohol beverage license for Sodexo America, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston — action item.
Contracts for public defender services for Paige Nolta, Richard Cuddihy and Johanna McFarland — action items.
Other Nez Perce County Commission agendas:
Time: 8 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building
Agenda:
Reports on Webb Road Phase 2, Tammany Alternative School speed zone, Lapwai Road, Reservation Line Road, Angel Ridge Road and storm damage.
Executive session on personnel.
Time: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building
Agenda:
Planning and building meeting with updates on Terry Golding project and enforcement.
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday
Place: Main floor of Brammer Building
Agenda:
Public hearing on ordinance about Lewiston City Impact Area involving use zones, farm zone, lot size, yards and building heights.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: second floor of the Brammer Building
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor with reports on the courthouse project and Gun Club Road.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing regarding appeal of the Planning and Zoning Commission’s decision regarding a proposed homeless shelter — action item.
Third reading of ordinance for nonexclusive franchise for Avista Corp. — action item.
Consideration of an amendment to an employment separation and release agreement between the city of Lewiston and Dan Marsh — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Conduct budget hearing on amendments to 2021-22 budget and proposed 2022-23 bud get.
Consider approving amended 2021-22 budget — action item.
Consider adopting proposed 2022-23 budget — action item.
Recognition of scholarship awards class of 2022; Lewiston High School band and choir students compete in 2022 Idaho State Solo Ensemble Festival; LHS students elected DECA state officers; LHS student receives Interscholastic Star Student Recognition Award; and Educational Support Professional years of service awards.
Consider renewing agreement with Idaho Department of Vocational Rehabilitation for provision of transitional services for high school students with disabilities — action item.
Consider approving memorandum of understanding with Nez Perce County Juvenile Detention Center — action item.
Consider request to declare used wrestling mat “surplus property” and to transfer the property to the Lapwai School District — action item.
Consider approving a one time stipend for staff — action item.
Curriculum adoption for grade K-5 English language arts update.
Urban Renewal Agency Board
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall conference room, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Discussion about reimbursement agreement between the URA and Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District.
Lewiston Library Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library, second floor, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Appointment of adult and outreach services librarian.
Outreach vehicle update.
Building maintenance update.
Mural update.
Budget presentation to council.
Public internet support contract.